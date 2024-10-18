Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Published October 18, 2024
Shipping activity was report at the port where a Chemicals carrier ‘Chemroad Sea’ berthed at Engro Vopak Terminal on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where a Chemicals carrier ‘Chemroad Sea’ berthed at Engro Vopak Terminal on Thursday.
Meanwhile three more ships, Xin Hai Tong-8, Curaco and Nave Cielo also arrived at outer anchorage the port on same day.
Ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Leonidas and Qing Quan Shan are expected to sail on Friday.
Cargo volume of 128,006 tonnes, comprising 93,929 tonnes imports cargo and 34,077 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,324 Containers (37 TEUs Imports& 1,287 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Fifteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a bulk cargo carrier ‘Curacao’ is expected to take berths at Pakistan International Bulk Terminal on Friday, while another containers ship ‘MSC Positano’ due to arrive at port on Saturday.
