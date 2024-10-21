Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2024 | 02:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where six ships, TSS Amber, Alea, Nave Cielo, Lusail, Xin Hai Tong-8 and Ellan Manx scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Gasoline, LNG and Coalberthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal, Pakistan Gas Port Consortium Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on 20th October.

Meanwhile three more ships, Karlskrona, Orange Victoria and Dravin scheduled to load/offload Containers, Gasoline and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage the port during last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Falcon Royal and Al-Deebel left the port on today morning while three more ships, TSS Amber, Haj Mohammd and Nave Cielo are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 149,501 tonnes, comprising 115,887 tonnes imports cargo and 33,614 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,290 Containers (900 TEUs Imports& 1,390 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 17 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Valentina, Cl Huaiyang, Orange Victoria, Dravin and Karlskrona & another ship, X-Press Altair scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil, Gasoline, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, LCT, FOTCO, SSGC and QICT respectively on today 21st October, while three more container ships, MSC Mundra-VIII, Atlantic Ibis and Maersk Sentosa are due to arrive at port on Tuesday.

APP/MSQ

