Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where seven ships, X-Press Altair, Karlskrona, Maersk Sentosa, Valentina, Orange Victoria, Cl-Huaiyang and Dravin scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Gasoline, Palm oil and LPG berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile two more ships, Scarlet Rosella and Bam Bam carrying Canola Seed and Gas oil also arrived at outer anchorage the port on 21st October.

A total of thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, X-Press Altair, Karlskrona and Lusail left the port on today morning while two more ships, Happy Hero and Karpathos Dawn are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 123,725 tonnes, comprising 90,308 tonnes imports cargo and 33,417 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,087 Containers (666 TEUs Imports& 1,421 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

