Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where five ships, MSC Mundra-VIII, Atlantic Ibis, Rasha, Alea and Mariman scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement, Rice and Coalberthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Grain Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively.

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘Atlantic Ibis’ left the port on today morning while five more ships, Maersk Sentosa, MSC Mundra-VIII, Cl-Huaiyang, Orange Victoria and Ellan Manx are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 123,725 tonnes, comprising 90,308 tonnes imports cargo and 33,417 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,087 Containers (666 TEUs Imports& 1,421 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Madha Silver and Bam Bam & two more ships, MSC Positano and Maersk Cape Town carrying Palm oil, Gas oil and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO and QICT respectively on today, while two more container ships, Torrente and San Diego Bridge are due to arrive at port on Thursday.

APP/MSQ

