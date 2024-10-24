Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Published October 24, 2024

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, Maersk Cape Town, MSC Positano, Mahadah Silver and Bam Bam carrying Container, Palm oil and Gas oilberthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO oil Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile three more ships, Torrente, Saga and Umm Bab carrying Container, Palm oil and LNG are arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘Maersk Cape Town’ left the port on today morning while five more ships, MSC Positano, Valentina, Alea, Bam Bam and Dravin are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 183,468 tonnes, comprising 130,126 tonnes imports cargo and 53,342 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,026 Containers (2,059 TEUs Imports& 1,967 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Torrente, African Harrier, Scarlet Rosella and Umm Bab scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Canola Seed and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, Mw-1, FAP and EETL respectively on today 24th October, while another containers ship ‘CMA CGM Don Pascuale’ is due to arrive at port on Friday.

