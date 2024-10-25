Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity was report at the port where three ships, Torrente, African Harrier and Umm Bab scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice and LNG,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively

Meanwhile an other ship ‘Karam-14’ scheduled to load/offload Cement is arrived at outer anchorage on today morning.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Torrente, Alea and Bam Bam left the port on today morning while three more ships, Xin Hai Tong-6 and Mahadah Silver are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 156,922 tonnes, comprising 121,812 tonnes imports cargo and 35,110 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,514 Containers (1,271 TEUs Imports& 1,243 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Saga and Scarlet Rosella & two more ships, Porto Fiscardo and CMA CGM Don Pasquale carrying Palm oil, Canola Seed, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, FAP, PIBT and QICT respectively on today,while another containers ship ‘One Reliability’ is due to arrive at port on Saturday.

