Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 07:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Four ships, Apollon-D, Captain Dimtris, EVA Green and Zarrar Hanif scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement, Chemicals and Coal,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Sunday.
Meanwhile three ships, South Port, Sc Hong Kong and Lowlands Amstel are scheduled to load/offload Furnace oil, Chemicals and Coal arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.
Eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Saga and Port Fiscardo left the port on today morning while three more ships, African Harrier, X-press Salween and Apollon-D are expected to sail on today afternoon.
Cargo volume of 91,400 tonnes, comprising 73,275 tonnes imports cargo and 18,125 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,155 Containers (1,475 TEUs Imports& 680 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Twelve ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Doris, Sea Stellar and South Port & two more ships, X-Press Salween and MSC Pamela scheduled to load/offload Rice, Furnace oil and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, FAP, FOTCO and QICT respectively on today Monday, while three more container ships, MSC Positano, Navios Tempo and MSC Glory-R are due to arrive at port on Tuesday.
APP/as/
