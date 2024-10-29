Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 12:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Four ships, X-Press Salween, MSC Pamela, Sea Stellar and South Port are scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice and Furnace oil,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Monday.
Meanwhile four more ships, GFS Ruby, PH Giang Minh, Sea Quest and Milaha Ras Laffan are scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Gas oil and LNG arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.
Eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Pamela, African Harrier and EVA Bergen are expected to sail on Tuesday.
Cargo volume of 148,973 tonnes, comprising 78,148 tonnes imports cargo and 70,825 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,205 Containers (1,228 TEUs Imports& 1,977 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Fifteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Doris, SC Hong Kong and Milaha Ras Laffan & two more ships, MSC Positano and Navios Tempo scheduled to load/offload Rice, Chemicals, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, EVTL, PGPCL and QICT respectively on Tuesday, while three more container ships, X-Press Anglesey, Maersk Cabo Verde and One Reinforcement are due to arrive at port on Wednesday.
APP/as
Recent Stories
'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika
Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent
Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024
No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan
Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..
957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year
Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control
Death sentence awarded to four cops
PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance
CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices up by Rs.1,600 to Rs.285,000 per tola25 minutes ago
-
Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 154 minutes ago
-
Chinese shares lower at midday Tuesday1 hour ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 20244 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal for unified effort to boost country's export sector15 hours ago
-
Development work done on priority basis in Saddar Town: Chairman15 hours ago
-
KP Govt to launch Electronic Jaidad Card15 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal stresses need for strong shipping sector to achieve transshipment hub14 hours ago
-
Pakistan prepares for COP2024, calls for support to combat climate crisis15 hours ago
-
ADB Country Director calls on Chairman FBR18 hours ago