Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Four ships, X-Press Salween, MSC Pamela, Sea Stellar and South Port are scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice and Furnace oil,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile four more ships, GFS Ruby, PH Giang Minh, Sea Quest and Milaha Ras Laffan are scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Gas oil and LNG arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

Eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Pamela, African Harrier and EVA Bergen are expected to sail on Tuesday.

Cargo volume of 148,973 tonnes, comprising 78,148 tonnes imports cargo and 70,825 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,205 Containers (1,228 TEUs Imports& 1,977 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Fifteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Doris, SC Hong Kong and Milaha Ras Laffan & two more ships, MSC Positano and Navios Tempo scheduled to load/offload Rice, Chemicals, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, EVTL, PGPCL and QICT respectively on Tuesday, while three more container ships, X-Press Anglesey, Maersk Cabo Verde and One Reinforcement are due to arrive at port on Wednesday.

