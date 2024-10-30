Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Published October 30, 2024
Five ships, Navios Tempo, MSC Positano, Doris, Sc Hong Kong and Milaha Ras Laffan scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Chemicals and LNG,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Pakistan Gas Port Terminal respectively on Tuesday
Meanwhile a ‘Green Genie’ scheduled to load/offload Rice also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.
Ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a hydrocarbons carrier ‘South Port’ left the port on today morning while five more ships, Navios Tempo, MSC Positano, Scarlet Rosella, Sc Hong Kong and Zarrar Hanif are expected to sail on today.
Cargo volume of 196,510 tonnes, comprising 126,003 tonnes imports cargo and 70,507 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,196 Containers (2,504 TEUs Imports& 2,692 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Twelve ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Morning, Sea Quest and Lowlands Amstel & four more ships, Arkas, Maersk Cabo Verde, One Reinforcement and X-Press Anglesey are scheduled to load/offload Rice, Gas oil, Coals and Containers are expected to take berths at FAP, FOTCO, PIBT, PQEPT and QICT respectively on Wednesday, Meanwhile another containers ship ‘Tucapel’ are due to arrive at port on Thursday.
