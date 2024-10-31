Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Seven ships, Maersk Cabo Verde, X-Press Anglesey, One Reinforcement, Morning, Sea Quest, Lowlands Amstel and Arkas scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Gas oil and Coals,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Oil Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile two more ships, White Fin and Sevilla Knutsen scheduled to load/offload Rice and LNG are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

Eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them seven ships, One Reinforcement, X-Press Anglesey, Maersk Cabo Verde, Captain Dimtris, Sea Steller, Sea Quest and Zarrar Hanif are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 141,235 tonnes, comprising 100,950 tonnes imports cargo and 40,285 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,916 Containers (3,222 TEUs Imports& 1,694 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Ten ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Ph-Giang Minh, KS Camellia, Sevilla Knutsen and GFS-Ruby & two more ships, Tucapel and Ginga Hawk are scheduled to load/offload Rice, Steel Coil, LNG, Container and Mogas are expected to take berths at FAP, MW-2, EETL, QICT and EVTL respectively on Thursday.

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Oil Anchorage Gas Sevilla Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

45 minutes ago
 Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December ..

Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January

1 hour ago
 Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who l ..

Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad

2 hours ago
 Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, ot ..

Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

5 hours ago
Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS ..

Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto

14 hours ago
 Botswana votes as president's party seeks to exten ..

Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule

14 hours ago
 Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthen ..

Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..

14 hours ago
 Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Marga ..

Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge

14 hours ago
 Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt ..

Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..

14 hours ago
 Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue accor ..

Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business