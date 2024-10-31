Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2024 | 02:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Seven ships, Maersk Cabo Verde, X-Press Anglesey, One Reinforcement, Morning, Sea Quest, Lowlands Amstel and Arkas scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Gas oil and Coals,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Oil Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.
Meanwhile two more ships, White Fin and Sevilla Knutsen scheduled to load/offload Rice and LNG are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.
Eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them seven ships, One Reinforcement, X-Press Anglesey, Maersk Cabo Verde, Captain Dimtris, Sea Steller, Sea Quest and Zarrar Hanif are expected to sail on Thursday.
Cargo volume of 141,235 tonnes, comprising 100,950 tonnes imports cargo and 40,285 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,916 Containers (3,222 TEUs Imports& 1,694 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Ten ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Ph-Giang Minh, KS Camellia, Sevilla Knutsen and GFS-Ruby & two more ships, Tucapel and Ginga Hawk are scheduled to load/offload Rice, Steel Coil, LNG, Container and Mogas are expected to take berths at FAP, MW-2, EETL, QICT and EVTL respectively on Thursday.
APP/as/
