Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2024 | 07:01 PM
Six ships, GFS Ruby, Tucapel, PH Giang Minh, KS Camellia, Ginga Hawk and Sevilla Knutsen scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Steel Coil, Chemicals, and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Friday
Meanwhile, three more ships, Singapore Bulker, Hafnia Topaz, and MT Bolan scheduled to load/offload Rice and Gas oil are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.
Eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, GFS Ruby, Tucapel, KS Camellia, Zarrar Hanif, and Arkas are expected to sail on Friday.
Cargo volume of 189,543 tonnes, comprising 151,032 tonnes import cargo and 38,511 tonnes of export cargo carried in 3,237 Containers (1,600 TEUs Imports& 1,637 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Da Qing Xia and Bolan are General Cargo and Gas oil are expected to take berths at MW-2 and FOTCO respectively on Friday.
