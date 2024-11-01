Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2024 | 07:01 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Six ships, GFS Ruby, Tucapel, PH Giang Minh, KS Camellia, Ginga Hawk and Sevilla Knutsen scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Steel Coil, Chemicals, and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Six ships, GFS Ruby, Tucapel, PH Giang Minh, KS Camellia, Ginga Hawk and Sevilla Knutsen scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Steel Coil, Chemicals, and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Friday.

Meanwhile, three more ships, Singapore Bulker, Hafnia Topaz, and MT Bolan scheduled to load/offload Rice and Gas oil are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

Eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, GFS Ruby, Tucapel, KS Camellia, Zarrar Hanif, and Arkas are expected to sail on Friday.

Cargo volume of 189,543 tonnes, comprising 151,032 tonnes import cargo and 38,511 tonnes of export cargo carried in 3,237 Containers (1,600 TEUs Imports& 1,637 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Da Qing Xia and Bolan are General Cargo and Gas oil are expected to take berths at MW-2 and FOTCO respectively on Friday.

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Oil Singapore Anchorage Bolan Gas Engro Sevilla Port Qasim

Recent Stories

KU, TMC Gulshan Town sign MoU to enhance infrastru ..

KU, TMC Gulshan Town sign MoU to enhance infrastructure

11 minutes ago
 27th SDC to host South Asian stakeholders includin ..

27th SDC to host South Asian stakeholders including regional experts on pressing ..

12 minutes ago
 ADB conference highlights regional integration in ..

ADB conference highlights regional integration in digital era for leveraging tra ..

21 minutes ago
 PSX turns bullish, gains 1,893 points

PSX turns bullish, gains 1,893 points

21 minutes ago
 ADB approves 85 mln USD loan to Nepal

ADB approves 85 mln USD loan to Nepal

14 minutes ago
 Govt effective policies decreases inflation rate: ..

Govt effective policies decreases inflation rate: Ali Malik

14 minutes ago
Thailand's business sentiment rises in October

Thailand's business sentiment rises in October

14 minutes ago
 SECP alerts public to surge in number of fraudulen ..

SECP alerts public to surge in number of fraudulent trading platforms

14 minutes ago
 Global stocks diverge, oil prices gain on geopolit ..

Global stocks diverge, oil prices gain on geopolitical fears

14 minutes ago
 Noted lyrist, poet Tanveer Naqvi remembered

Noted lyrist, poet Tanveer Naqvi remembered

7 minutes ago
 Ambassador Farooq commends Saudi media ministry fo ..

Ambassador Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suw ..

7 minutes ago
 Murad informs Canadian envoy of Sindh govt initiat ..

Murad informs Canadian envoy of Sindh govt initiative for upgrading city infrast ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business