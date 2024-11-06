Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Five ships, MSC Raina, Maersk Detroit, Karam-14, Maya Gas-1, Olympic Sea and Ellirea, scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement, LPG, Fuel oil and Coal,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal 3 & 4 respectively on Tuesday
Meanwhile three more ships, Marathopolis, Khairpur and EVA Pearl are carrying Container, Mogas and Chemicals are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.
Eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them edible oil carrier ‘Asia Liberty’ left the port on today morning, while five more ships, MSC Raina, Maersk Detroit, Maya Gas-1, Morning and African Finfoot are expected to sail on today after noon.
Cargo volume of 212,525 tonnes, comprising 135,067 tonnes imports cargo and 77,458 tonnes export cargo carried in 7,380 Containers (5,050 TEUs Imports& 2,330 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Fifteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Au Tauras, Venus and Marathopolis & another ship, APL Southampton carrying Palm oil, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL and QICT respectively on Wednesday, Meanwhile another containers ship ‘Atlantic Ibis’ is due to arrive at port on Thursday.
APP/as/
