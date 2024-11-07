Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2024 | 06:14 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Four ships, Marathopolis, APL Southampton, AU Taurus and Venus carrying Container, Palm oil and LPG,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Four ships, Marathopolis, APL Southampton, AU Taurus and Venus carrying Container, Palm oil and LPG,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Atlantic Ibis, Southern Unicorn, Bow Endeavor and Aristarchos are carrying Container, Palm oil, Chemicals and Gas oil are also arrived at outer anchorage on today morning.

Eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Da Qing Xia and African Finfoot are left the port on today morning, while eight more ships, APL Southampton, Marathopolis, Atlantic Ibis, Jaru Bhum, Morning, PH Giang Minh, Olympic Sea and Venus are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 129,617 tonnes, comprising 67,832 tonnes imports cargo and 61,785 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,387 Containers (2,616 TEUs Imports& 1,771 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours

Sixteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Jaru Bhum, Atlantic Ibis, Team Bravo, Khairpur and EVA Pearl & another ship, Dravin scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Mogas, Gas oil and LPG are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, FOTCO, EVTL and SSGC respectively on Thursday.

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Southampton Anchorage Khairpur Gas Engro Olympics Attock Petroleum Limited Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Zulfi to approach Trump against alleged injustices ..

Zulfi to approach Trump against alleged injustices with Imran Khan

5 minutes ago
 World Bank Mission Visits NADRA Headquarters to Di ..

World Bank Mission Visits NADRA Headquarters to Discuss Digital Pakistan Develop ..

2 minutes ago
 Alkhidmat Foundation inaugurates IT center at drug ..

Alkhidmat Foundation inaugurates IT center at drug rehabilitation center

2 minutes ago
 Bank of England cuts interest rate as inflation sl ..

Bank of England cuts interest rate as inflation slows

5 minutes ago
 National Women's One-Day Tournament to commence fr ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to commence from Friday

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s maritime sector earns 90 bln rupees p ..

Pakistan’s maritime sector earns 90 bln rupees profit in last FY: Minister

5 minutes ago
PHA launches ‘Lungs of Lahore’ to combat smog

PHA launches ‘Lungs of Lahore’ to combat smog

40 minutes ago
 Accountability court directed to reconsider acquit ..

Accountability court directed to reconsider acquittal pleas of Imran, Bushra in ..

46 minutes ago
 Sargodha University, APP sign agreement for hands- ..

Sargodha University, APP sign agreement for hands-on training to students

5 minutes ago
 PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 499 point ..

PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 499 points

5 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit KSA to attend Joint Arab Islam ..

PM Shehbaz to visit KSA to attend Joint Arab Islamic Summit

57 minutes ago
 Equities rise as traders weigh Trump 2.0

Equities rise as traders weigh Trump 2.0

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business