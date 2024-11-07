Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2024 | 06:14 PM
Four ships, Marathopolis, APL Southampton, AU Taurus and Venus carrying Container, Palm oil and LPG,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Wednesday
Meanwhile four more ships, Atlantic Ibis, Southern Unicorn, Bow Endeavor and Aristarchos are carrying Container, Palm oil, Chemicals and Gas oil are also arrived at outer anchorage on today morning.
Eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Da Qing Xia and African Finfoot are left the port on today morning, while eight more ships, APL Southampton, Marathopolis, Atlantic Ibis, Jaru Bhum, Morning, PH Giang Minh, Olympic Sea and Venus are expected to sail on Thursday.
Cargo volume of 129,617 tonnes, comprising 67,832 tonnes imports cargo and 61,785 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,387 Containers (2,616 TEUs Imports& 1,771 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours
Sixteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Jaru Bhum, Atlantic Ibis, Team Bravo, Khairpur and EVA Pearl & another ship, Dravin scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Mogas, Gas oil and LPG are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, FOTCO, EVTL and SSGC respectively on Thursday.
