Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 06:35 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Six ships, ONE Reassurance, Apollon-D, Milaha Ras Laffan, Ogun, FSM and Navios Sun carrying Container, LNG, LPG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Elengy Terminal, Pakistan Port Gas Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Nave Estella, Crimson Delight and Falmouth Bay carrying Gas oil and Coal are also arrived at outer anchorage on same day.

Thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, ONE Reassurance and Aristarchos are left the port on today morning, while five more ships, Apollon-D, East Wind, Tamrey-S, Malamir and FSM are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 229,227 tonnes, comprising 194,097 tonnes imports cargo and 35,130 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,785 Containers (1,850 TEUs Imports& 935 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Fourteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Kanoa, Mars-J and Nord Master scheduled to load/offload Rice, Soya Been Seed and Mogas are expected to take berths at FAP and FOTCO respectively on Monday, Meanwhile another containers ship ‘Navios Tempo’ is due to arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday.

