Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Two ships namely, Mars-Jand Nord Master Carrying Soyabean and Mogas, berthed at Green Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Xin Xiang, Porto Kioni and Hafnia Atlantic scheduled to load/offload Rice, Coal and Palm oil also arrived at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Milha Ras Laffan left the port on Tuesday morning and four more ships, Ogun, Tamre-S, Ellirea and Nord Master are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 152,569 comprising 109,504 tonnes imports cargo and 43,065 tonnes export cargo was handled at the Port, including containerized cargo carried in 1,503 Containers (90 TEUs Imports and 1,413 TEUs export.

Fifteen ships at outer anchorage of the port, out of them six ships namely Kanoa, Conti Courage, Hafnia Atlantic, Crimson Delight, Falmouth Bay and Porto Kioni & two more ships, MSC Lusa and Navios Tempo sheduled to load/offload Rice, Containers, Palm oil and Coal are expected to take berths at FAP, QICT, LCT, HFP&S, PQEPT and PIBT respectively on Tuesday.

APP/as