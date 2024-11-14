Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Seven ships, MSC Positano, Mol Presence, Maersk Cairo, CMA CGM Pelleas, White Fin, Amir Gas and Crimson Delight scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, LPG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal 3-4 respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile six more ships, GFS Ruby, Tolten, Golden Sun, Jag Aanchal, Al-Diab-II and Kouras Queen carrying Container, Palm oil, Gas oil, LPG and Coal are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

Fourteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Positano, Mol Presence and Maersk Cairo are left the port on today morning, while five more ships, CMA CGM Pelleas, GFS Ruby, Amir Gas, Falmouth Bay and Nave Estella are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 200,766 tonnes, comprising 137,778 tonnes of import cargo and 62,988 tonnes of export cargo carried in 5,809 Containers (2,478 TEUs Imports& 3,331 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

Fourteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Hafnia Excellence, Al-Diab-II, GFS Ruby and Tolten & another ship ‘Wan Hai-316’ are carrying Mogas, LPG and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, SSGC and QICT respectively on Thursday.

