Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Seven ships, MSC Positano, Mol Presence, Maersk Cairo, CMA CGM Pelleas, White Fin, Amir Gas and Crimson Delight scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, LPG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal 3-4 respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile six more ships, GFS Ruby, Tolten, Golden Sun, Jag Aanchal, Al-Diab-II and Kouras Queen carrying Container, Palm oil, Gas oil, LPG and Coal are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

Fourteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Positano, Mol Presence and Maersk Cairo are left the port on today morning, while five more ships, CMA CGM Pelleas, GFS Ruby, Amir Gas, Falmouth Bay and Nave Estella are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 200,766 tonnes, comprising 137,778 tonnes of import cargo and 62,988 tonnes of export cargo carried in 5,809 Containers (2,478 TEUs Imports& 3,331 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

Fourteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Hafnia Excellence, Al-Diab-II, GFS Ruby and Tolten & another ship ‘Wan Hai-316’ are carrying Mogas, LPG and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, SSGC and QICT respectively on Thursday.

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Import Oil Tolten Cairo Falmouth Anchorage Gas Gold Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhan ..

Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II

1 hour ago
 First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match d ..

First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain

1 hour ago
 Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for ..

Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..

3 hours ago
 Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with ..

Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Wal ..

Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

6 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

15 hours ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

15 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

15 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

15 hours ago
 No one allowed disrupting law and order under pret ..

No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business