Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Six ships, GFS Ruby, Wan Hai-316, Tolten, Bentley-I, Hafnia Excellence and Al-Diab-II carrying Container, Palm oil, Mogas and LPG,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.
Meanwhile two more ships, Solar Catie and Al-Jini carrying Palm oil and Coal are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.
Twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, GFS Ruby, Wan Hai-316 and Mars-J are left the port on today morning, while three more ships, Tolten, Al-Diab-II and Porto Kioni are expected to sail on today afternoon.
Cargo volume of 105,796 tonnes, comprising 82,762 tonnes imports cargo and 23,034 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,167 Containers (2,323 TEUs Imports& 844 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Eleven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Draft-Slayer, Kouras Queen and Al-Jini & another ship ‘SSL Godavari’ are scheduled to load/offload Rice, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at FAP, PIBT, PQEPT and QICT respectively on Friday, while another Liquefied Natural Gas carrier ‘Milaha Qatar’ is due to arrive at port on Saturday.
