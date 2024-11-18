Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Four ships, TSS Amber, Izumo Hermes, Singapore Bulker and Star Crimson scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice and Coal,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Power Electric Port Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Greentec, Sanmar Raga, Khairpur and Navig-8 Montiel scheduled to load/offload Rice, Chemicals, Mogas and Gas oil are also arrived at outer anchorage on today morning.

Eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Golden Sun and Milaha Qatar are left the port on today morning, while four more ships, TSS Amber, Crimson Delight, Xin Xiang He, Kouras Queen and Crimson are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 125,030 tonnes, comprising 106,393 tonnes imports cargo and 18,637 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,066 Containers (1,750 TEUs Imports& 316 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Ten ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Solar Catie, Sanmar Raga and Yannis Pittas are carrying Container, Chemicals and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, EVTL and PIBT respectively on Monday, while two more container ship, MSC Branka and MSC Positano are due to arrive at port on Tuesday.