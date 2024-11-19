Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2024 | 07:01 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Four ships, Solar Catie, Sanmar Raga, Navig8 Montiel and Yannis Pittas carrying Palm oil, Chemicals, Gas oil and Coal,berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Jaru Bhum, MSC Branka, MSC Positano and Adam Junior carrying container and Chick Peas are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

Eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘TSS Amber’ left the port on today morning, while four more ships, Sanmar Rag, Star Crimson, Xin Xiang He and Kouras Queen are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 104,164 tonnes, comprising 56,675 tonnes imports cargo and 47,489 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,754 Containers (52 TEUs Imports& 1,702 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Ten ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, MSC Branka and MSC Positano are carrying Container are expected to take berths at QICT respectively on Tuesday, while three more ships, Maersk Cape Town, Atlantic Ibis and Milaha Ras Laffan are due to arrive at port on Wednesday.

