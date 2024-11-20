Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2024 | 01:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where two ships, MSC Branka and MSC Positano carrying Containerberthed at Qasim International Container Terminal respectively on Tuesday.
Meanwhile five more ships, Atlantic Ibis, Manti Core, Ds Sofie Bulker, Acuity and Milaha Ras Laffan scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Palm Kernel and LNG are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.
A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC Branka’ left the port on today morning, while six more ships, MSC Positano, Atlantic Ibis, Solar Catie, Xin Xiang He, Navig8 Montiel and Kouras Queen are expected to sail on today.
Cargo volume of 136,882 tonnes, comprising 80,579 tonnes imports cargo and 56,303 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,570 Containers (1,570 TEUs Imports& 2,000 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, ST. Michaelis, Khairpur, Milaha Ras Laffan and Atlantic Ibis & two more ships, Maersk Cape Town and Hyde Park are carrying Palm oil, Mogas, LNG, Container and Chemicals are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO, PGPCL, QICT and EVTL respectively on today 20th November, while two more ships, Navios Tempo and Kuala Lumpur Express are due to arrive at port on Thursday.
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA
PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points
Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b
A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024
Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal
CUI confers degrees upon 925 students
Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine
'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut
Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match
U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan e ..
More Stories From Business
-
POL imports up by 1.68% to $5.11 bln in 4 months32 minutes ago
-
CDNS achieves Rs 550 billion mark in annual savings target1 hour ago
-
PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points2 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 20245 hours ago
-
Stocks diverge on fears of Ukraine-Russia escalation14 hours ago
-
Stocks sink on fears of Ukraine-Russia escalation14 hours ago
-
Commerce minister commends Baitussalam Welfare trust efforts14 hours ago
-
Ahsan urges ADB to establish database systems for Courts, Police15 hours ago