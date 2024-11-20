Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where two ships, MSC Branka and MSC Positano carrying Containerberthed at Qasim International Container Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Atlantic Ibis, Manti Core, Ds Sofie Bulker, Acuity and Milaha Ras Laffan scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Palm Kernel and LNG are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC Branka’ left the port on today morning, while six more ships, MSC Positano, Atlantic Ibis, Solar Catie, Xin Xiang He, Navig8 Montiel and Kouras Queen are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 136,882 tonnes, comprising 80,579 tonnes imports cargo and 56,303 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,570 Containers (1,570 TEUs Imports& 2,000 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, ST. Michaelis, Khairpur, Milaha Ras Laffan and Atlantic Ibis & two more ships, Maersk Cape Town and Hyde Park are carrying Palm oil, Mogas, LNG, Container and Chemicals are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO, PGPCL, QICT and EVTL respectively on today 20th November, while two more ships, Navios Tempo and Kuala Lumpur Express are due to arrive at port on Thursday.

APP/MSQ