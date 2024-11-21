Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Published November 21, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where six ships, Atlantic Ibis, Maersk Cape Town, ST. Michaelis, Milaha Ras Laffan and Khairpur carrying Container, Palm oil, LNG and Mogas,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Port Gas Terminal and FOTCO oil Terminal respectively during last 24 hours. Meanwhile three more ships, Xpress Salween, Kaisa-1 and Al-Deebal Container, LPG and LNG are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.
A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Atlantic Ibis, Maersk Cape Town and Kouras Queen left the port on today morning, while three more ships, Xpress Salween, Jaru Bhum and Izumo Hermes are expected to sail on today afternoon.
Cargo volume of 124,363 tonnes, comprising 92,770 tonnes imports cargo and 31,593 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,686 Containers (906 TEUs Imports& 780 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Han Ren, Al-Deebal, X-Press Salween and Jaru Bhum & two more ships, Navios Tempo and Kualalumpur Express are scheduled to load/offload Rice, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, EETL and QICT respectively on today,while another containers ship ONE Maneuvervoy is due to arrive at port on Friday.
