Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2024 | 06:47 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where five ships, Jaru Bhum, X-Press Salween, Navios Tempo, Kualalumpur Express and Al-Deebal carrying Container and LNG,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Thursday.
Meanwhile six more ships, Aqua-1, Corona, OM Singapore, Angelina, Hafnia Phoenix and Iolaos scheduled to load/offload Fuel oil, Palm oil, Yellow Beans, Gasoline and Coal are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.
A total of thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, X-Press Salween, Jaru Bhum, Navios Tempo, Kualalumpur and Izumo Hermes are left the port on today morning, while five more ships, Milaha Ras Laffan, Hyde Park, Khairpur, Draft-Slayer and ST.
Michael's are expected to sail on today.
Cargo volume of 214,776 tonnes, comprising 167,248 tonnes imports cargo and 47,528 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,054 Containers (2,043 TEUs Imports& 2,011 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 15 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Han Ren, Aqua-1, Corona and Kaisa-1 & another ship, ONE Maneuver are scheduled to load/offload Rice, Fuel oil, Palm oil, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, FOTCO, LCT, EVTL and QICT respectively on today 22nd November, while another containers ship ‘MSC Positano’ is due to arrive at port on Saturday.
APP/MSQ
