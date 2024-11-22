Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2024 | 06:47 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity was report at the port where five ships, Jaru Bhum, X-Press Salween, Navios Tempo, Kualalumpur Express and Al-Deebal carrying Container and LNG,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where five ships, Jaru Bhum, X-Press Salween, Navios Tempo, Kualalumpur Express and Al-Deebal carrying Container and LNG,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile six more ships, Aqua-1, Corona, OM Singapore, Angelina, Hafnia Phoenix and Iolaos scheduled to load/offload Fuel oil, Palm oil, Yellow Beans, Gasoline and Coal are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, X-Press Salween, Jaru Bhum, Navios Tempo, Kualalumpur and Izumo Hermes are left the port on today morning, while five more ships, Milaha Ras Laffan, Hyde Park, Khairpur, Draft-Slayer and ST.

Michael's are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 214,776 tonnes, comprising 167,248 tonnes imports cargo and 47,528 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,054 Containers (2,043 TEUs Imports& 2,011 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 15 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Han Ren, Aqua-1, Corona and Kaisa-1 & another ship, ONE Maneuver are scheduled to load/offload Rice, Fuel oil, Palm oil, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, FOTCO, LCT, EVTL and QICT respectively on today 22nd November, while another containers ship ‘MSC Positano’ is due to arrive at port on Saturday.

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Singapore Phoenix Anchorage Khairpur November Engro Port Qasim

Recent Stories

8 vehicles impounded, 39 challaned over polluting ..

8 vehicles impounded, 39 challaned over polluting environment

3 minutes ago
 10 outlaws arrested; weapons, drugs recovered

10 outlaws arrested; weapons, drugs recovered

3 minutes ago
 PESSI approves various projects for workers in Pun ..

PESSI approves various projects for workers in Punjab

12 minutes ago
 Ahmad, Bilal bag boys' doubles title of World Jr T ..

Ahmad, Bilal bag boys' doubles title of World Jr Tennis Championship

12 minutes ago
 Azhar Ali to head PCB's Youth Development programm ..

Azhar Ali to head PCB's Youth Development programme

7 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 20 paisa against USD

Rupee gains 20 paisa against USD

7 minutes ago
COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 b ..

COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bn in climate finance

7 minutes ago
 COP29 draft proposes rich nations pay $250 bn a ye ..

COP29 draft proposes rich nations pay $250 bn a year in climate finance

7 minutes ago
 SCCI, Istanbul restaurant sign MoU to facilitate b ..

SCCI, Istanbul restaurant sign MoU to facilitate business community

3 minutes ago
 Margalla Viewpoint master plan approved: IWMB

Margalla Viewpoint master plan approved: IWMB

3 minutes ago
 Eurozone business activity contracts in November

Eurozone business activity contracts in November

3 minutes ago
 Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in fe ..

Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business