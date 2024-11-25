Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 01:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Five ships namely, Apollon D, Han Ren, OM Singapore, Amir Gas and Alba Gas scheduled to load/offload, Containers, Rice, Palm oil and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, and Oil Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.
Meanwhile four more ships, America, Chemroad Wing, Hafnia Precision, and Hafnia Eagle carrying Containers, Chemicals and Gas oil also arrived at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim during the same period.
Nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Aqua 1 and Singapore Bulker left the port on Monday morning and three more ships, Amir Gas, OM Singapore and Apollon-D are expected to sail on today afternoon.
Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 79,465 comprising 61,008 tonnes imports cargo and 18,457 tonnes export cargo was handled at the Port including containerized cargo carried in 2,490 Containers (1,733 TEUs Imports and 757 TEUs export.
Fifteen ships at outer anchorage of the port, out of them five ships namely Ken Ren, America, Hafnia Precision, Chemroad Wing and Valianta scheduled to load/offload Rice, Containers, Gas oil, Chemicals and Palm oil are expected to take berths at MW-1, QICT, EVTL and LCT respectively on Monday.
APP/as/
Recent Stories
The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman
DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania
Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today
Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
More Stories From Business
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 20245 hours ago
-
Fish market's relocation welcomed16 hours ago
-
Gold price surges to Rs286,350 per tola17 hours ago
-
Rwanda, Pakistan have huge trade potential; health sector needs to promote bilateral cooperation: Am ..21 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 20241 day ago
-
Gold price surges2 days ago
-
DCFA delegation meets Rabia Shafiq to explore opportunities in dairy sector2 days ago
-
Shalamar Hospital deserves policy exemptions: LCCI2 days ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.2,200 per tola2 days ago