Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Five ships namely, Apollon D, Han Ren, OM Singapore, Amir Gas and Alba Gas scheduled to load/offload, Containers, Rice, Palm oil and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, and Oil Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile four more ships, America, Chemroad Wing, Hafnia Precision, and Hafnia Eagle carrying Containers, Chemicals and Gas oil also arrived at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim during the same period.

Nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Aqua 1 and Singapore Bulker left the port on Monday morning and three more ships, Amir Gas, OM Singapore and Apollon-D are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 79,465 comprising 61,008 tonnes imports cargo and 18,457 tonnes export cargo was handled at the Port including containerized cargo carried in 2,490 Containers (1,733 TEUs Imports and 757 TEUs export.

Fifteen ships at outer anchorage of the port, out of them five ships namely Ken Ren, America, Hafnia Precision, Chemroad Wing and Valianta scheduled to load/offload Rice, Containers, Gas oil, Chemicals and Palm oil are expected to take berths at MW-1, QICT, EVTL and LCT respectively on Monday.

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Singapore Same Eagle Anchorage Gas Port Qasim

Recent Stories

The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

15 minutes ago
 DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in L ..

DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania 

35 minutes ago
 Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Wo ..

Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today

2 hours ago
 Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ov ..

Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

1 day ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

2 days ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

2 days ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

2 days ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

2 days ago

More Stories From Business