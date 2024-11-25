Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Five ships namely, Apollon D, Han Ren, OM Singapore, Amir Gas and Alba Gas scheduled to load/offload, Containers, Rice, Palm oil and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, and Oil Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile four more ships, America, Chemroad Wing, Hafnia Precision, and Hafnia Eagle carrying Containers, Chemicals and Gas oil also arrived at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim during the same period.

Nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Aqua 1 and Singapore Bulker left the port on Monday morning and three more ships, Amir Gas, OM Singapore and Apollon-D are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 79,465 comprising 61,008 tonnes imports cargo and 18,457 tonnes export cargo was handled at the Port including containerized cargo carried in 2,490 Containers (1,733 TEUs Imports and 757 TEUs export.

Fifteen ships at outer anchorage of the port, out of them five ships namely Ken Ren, America, Hafnia Precision, Chemroad Wing and Valianta scheduled to load/offload Rice, Containers, Gas oil, Chemicals and Palm oil are expected to take berths at MW-1, QICT, EVTL and LCT respectively on Monday.

APP/as/