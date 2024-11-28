Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Seven ships, Abdullah-M, Maersk Cabo Verde, MSC Positano, CMA CGM Otello, Alba Gas, Hafnia Phoenix and Amis Glory scheduled to load/offload Rice, Container, LPG, Gasoline and Coal,berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Wednesday
Meanwhile two more ships, Pacific Era and African Leopard with Mogas and Coal are also arrived at outer anchorage on same day.
Twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a Liquefied Natural Gas carrier ‘Al-Sheehaniya’ left the port on today morning, while four more ships, Maersk Cabo Verde, CMA CGM Otello, MSC Positano and Valianta are expected to sail on Thursday.
Cargo volume of 160,711 tonnes, comprising 111,907 tonnes imports cargo and 48,804 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,380 Containers (3,125 TEUs Imports& 2,255 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Fifteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Saehan Kostar and GFS Ruby & two more ships, Colombo Express and Ullswater carrying Palm oil, Container and LPG are expected to take berths at LCT, QICT and SSGC respectively on Thursday, while another containers ship ‘One Responsibility’ is due to arrive at port on Friday.
