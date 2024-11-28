Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 06:29 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Seven ships, Abdullah-M, Maersk Cabo Verde, MSC Positano, CMA CGM Otello, Alba Gas, Hafnia Phoenix and Amis Glory scheduled to load/offload Rice, Container, LPG, Gasoline and Coal,berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Seven ships, Abdullah-M, Maersk Cabo Verde, MSC Positano, CMA CGM Otello, Alba Gas, Hafnia Phoenix and Amis Glory scheduled to load/offload Rice, Container, LPG, Gasoline and Coal,berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Pacific Era and African Leopard with Mogas and Coal are also arrived at outer anchorage on same day.

Twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a Liquefied Natural Gas carrier ‘Al-Sheehaniya’ left the port on today morning, while four more ships, Maersk Cabo Verde, CMA CGM Otello, MSC Positano and Valianta are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 160,711 tonnes, comprising 111,907 tonnes imports cargo and 48,804 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,380 Containers (3,125 TEUs Imports& 2,255 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Fifteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Saehan Kostar and GFS Ruby & two more ships, Colombo Express and Ullswater carrying Palm oil, Container and LPG are expected to take berths at LCT, QICT and SSGC respectively on Thursday, while another containers ship ‘One Responsibility’ is due to arrive at port on Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Colombo Same Phoenix Anchorage Gas Engro Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

The Punjab University and Brunel University of Lon ..

The Punjab University and Brunel University of London varsity sign MoU

10 minutes ago
 NTDC energizes another 250 MVA Autotransformer at ..

NTDC energizes another 250 MVA Autotransformer at Lahore

10 minutes ago
 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup begins Friday

ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup begins Friday

7 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 08 pasia against dollar

Rupee sheds 08 pasia against dollar

7 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi reassures to watch best interests of ..

Mohsin Naqvi reassures to watch best interests of Pakistan at ICC meeting on Fri ..

7 minutes ago
 South Korea slashes interest rates by 25 basis poi ..

South Korea slashes interest rates by 25 basis points

7 minutes ago
Pakistan needs a cornea donation campaign: AST

Pakistan needs a cornea donation campaign: AST

7 minutes ago
 PSX makes history as index crosses 100,000 milesto ..

PSX makes history as index crosses 100,000 milestone

4 minutes ago
 Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) aims for transparency, inv ..

4 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s ..

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources

2 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, sur ..

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas

2 hours ago
 Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climat ..

Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business