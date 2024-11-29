Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Seven ships, GFS Ruby, Colombo Express, Saehan Kostar and Ullswater carrying Container, Palm oil and LPG,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Lila Confidence and African Bari Bird with Palm oil and Coal are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

Eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, GFS Ruby, Colombo Express, Alba Gas and Hafnia Phoenix left the port on today morning, while three more ships, Saehan Kostar, Angelina and Ullswater are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 122,163 tonnes, comprising 94,570 tonnes imports cargo and 27,593 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,306 Containers (1,454 TEUs Imports& 852 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Fifteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Lila Confidence, Anadolu-S and Hafnia Eagle & two more ships, FSM and One Responsibility carrying Palm oil, Soya Bean Seed, Gas oil, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, FAP, FOTCO, EVTL and QICT respectively on Friday.

