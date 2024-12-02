Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 06:46 PM
Seven ships, MSC Positano, Cussler, SM Falcon, Tsukuba Galaxy, Al Jasra, Energy Centaur and Al-Diab-II carrying Container, Palm oil, Chemicals, LNG, Gas oil and LPG,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Engro Elengy Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively on Sunday
Meanwhile another containers ship ‘MSC Silvana-VIII’ also arrived at outer anchorage on today Morning.
Twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, MSC Positano and Milaha Qatar left the port on today morning, while six more ships, Tsukuba Glaxy, Al-Diab-II, SM Falcon, Energy Centarus, Abdullah-M and Cussler are expected to sail on today afternoon.
Cargo volume of 241,500 tonnes, comprising 213,448 tonnes imports cargo and 28,052 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,250 Containers (3,242 TEUs Imports& 1,008 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Thirteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, MSC Silavana-VIII, Manticore, DM Bea, Iolaos and Pacific ERA scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Palm oil, Coal and Mogas are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, LCT, PIBT and FOTCO respectively on today Monday, while two more container ships, Maersk Newark and Cap Andreas are due to arrive at port on Tuesday.
APP/as/
