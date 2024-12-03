Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Four ships, MSC Silavana-VIII, DM Bea, Iolaos and Pacific ERA carrying Container, Palm oil, Coal and MO Gas,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and FOTCO Terminal respectively on Monday. Meanwhile another containers ship ‘Maersk Newark’ also arrived at outer anchorage on today Morning.

Nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, MSC Silavana-VIII and AL JASRA left the port on today morning, while three more ships, YANNIS PITTAS, ABDULLAH M and ANACOLUS are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 94,501 tonnes, comprising 51,676 tonnes imports cargo and 42,825 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,321 Containers (270 TEUs Imports & 2,051 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Thirteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Maersk Newark, Manticore, Neva, Chemroad Archid and Brave Commander scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Palm oil, Coal and Mogas are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, LCT, PIBT and FOTCO respectively on today Monday, while two more container ships, Maersk Newark and Cap Andreas are due to arrive at port on Tuesday.

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Oil Newark Anchorage Gas Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charg ..

Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangla ..

Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard ..

COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..

1 hour ago
 Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed ..

Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news

1 hour ago
 PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘ ..

PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

15 hours ago
 Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget s ..

Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff

15 hours ago
 Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan ..

Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community

15 hours ago
 French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confi ..

French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote

15 hours ago
 Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Sahar ..

Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business