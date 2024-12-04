Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, Maersk Newark, Manticore, Brave Commander and Chemroad Orchid scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Wheat and Chemicals,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Grain Terminal and FOTCO Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Marathopolis and Venus also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘Maersk Newark’ left the port on today morning, while three more ships, DM Bea, Brave Commander and Pacific ERA are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 115,522 tonnes, comprising 81,405 tonnes imports cargo and 34,117 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,716 Containers (1,450 TEUs Imports& 1,266 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, AU Taurus, Venus and Marathopolis & three more ships, CMA CGM Nabucco, Cap Andreas and Valence carrying Palm oil, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, SSGC and QICT respectively on today Wednesday,while four more container ships, One Readiness, X-Press Mekong, Tirua and MSC Positano are due to arrive at port on Thursday.

APP/MSQ