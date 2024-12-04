Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, Maersk Newark, Manticore, Brave Commander and Chemroad Orchid scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Wheat and Chemicals,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Grain Terminal and FOTCO Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Marathopolis and Venus also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘Maersk Newark’ left the port on today morning, while three more ships, DM Bea, Brave Commander and Pacific ERA are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 115,522 tonnes, comprising 81,405 tonnes imports cargo and 34,117 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,716 Containers (1,450 TEUs Imports& 1,266 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, AU Taurus, Venus and Marathopolis & three more ships, CMA CGM Nabucco, Cap Andreas and Valence carrying Palm oil, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, SSGC and QICT respectively on today Wednesday,while four more container ships, One Readiness, X-Press Mekong, Tirua and MSC Positano are due to arrive at port on Thursday.

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Newark Anchorage Wheat Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen d ..

Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties

6 minutes ago
 KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in ca ..

KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..

1 hour ago
 PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

2 hours ago
 Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

7 hours ago
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

15 hours ago
 Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

15 hours ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

15 hours ago
 Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden tri ..

Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip

15 hours ago
 Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before ..

Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover

15 hours ago
 France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'politica ..

France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business