Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Six ships, Cap Andreas, Valence, Marathopolis, CMA CGM Nabucco, AU Taurus and Venus carrying Container, Palm oil and LPG,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, BAM BAM, EM Zenith and Seafortress also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

Twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Cap Andreas, Valence and Chemroad Orchid left the port on today morning, while three more ships, CMA CGM Nabucco, Marathopolis and Greentec are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 129,231 tonnes, comprising 92,577 tonnes imports cargo and 36,654 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,942 Containers (3,396 TEUs Imports & 1,546 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Eleven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Acuity, EM Zenith, Sea-fortress and Jaru Bhum & three more ships, Tiru, X-Press Mekong and One Readiness carrying Palm Kernel, Gas oil, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, FOTCO, PQEPT and QICT respectively on today Thursday, while three more container ships, MSC Maria Clara, MSC York-VII and X-Press Salween are due to arrive at port on Friday.

