Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Six ships, Cap Andreas, Valence, Marathopolis, CMA CGM Nabucco, AU Taurus and Venus carrying Container, Palm oil and LPG,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively on Wednesday.
Meanwhile three more ships, BAM BAM, EM Zenith and Seafortress also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.
Twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Cap Andreas, Valence and Chemroad Orchid left the port on today morning, while three more ships, CMA CGM Nabucco, Marathopolis and Greentec are expected to sail on today.
Cargo volume of 129,231 tonnes, comprising 92,577 tonnes imports cargo and 36,654 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,942 Containers (3,396 TEUs Imports & 1,546 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Eleven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Acuity, EM Zenith, Sea-fortress and Jaru Bhum & three more ships, Tiru, X-Press Mekong and One Readiness carrying Palm Kernel, Gas oil, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, FOTCO, PQEPT and QICT respectively on today Thursday, while three more container ships, MSC Maria Clara, MSC York-VII and X-Press Salween are due to arrive at port on Friday.
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Khawaja Rameez Hassan appointed coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Religious ..
ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recognised by State Bank of Pakistan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan ,Czech Republic discusses key strategies to boost economic cooperation5 minutes ago
-
Commerce minister reviews Ministry's performance to set vision for enhancing trade25 minutes ago
-
Gold prices up by 500 per tola45 minutes ago
-
ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recognised by State Bank of Pakistan for Outstanding Rem ..2 hours ago
-
Wheat imports 100 % reduced during first 04 months of FY 2024-252 hours ago
-
Mongolia exports over 74 mln tons of coal4 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange looking up at Thursday open4 hours ago
-
Aurangzeb reiterates importance of inclusive growth, data sharing5 hours ago
-
PTI’s protest affecting economy, business community of KP: SCCI chief6 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes7 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 20248 hours ago