Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2024 | 12:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Seven ships, X-Press Mekong, One Readiness, Jaru Bhum, Tirua, Acuity, EM Zenith and Seafortress carrying Container, Palm Kernel, Gas oil and Coal,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal and Power Electric Terminal respectively on Thursday.
Meanwhile three more ships, Ashico Victoria, Ken Colon and Duhail also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.
Thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them seven ships, X-Press Mekong, Jaru Bhum, One Readiness, Tirua, Au Taurus, EM Zenith and Venus are expected to sail on today.
Cargo volume of 164,174 tonnes, comprising 131,263 tonnes imports cargo and 32,911 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,834 Containers (2,121 TEUs Imports& 1,713 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Ten ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Ashico Victoria, Bam Bam and Duhail & two more ships, MSC York VII and X-Press Salween scheduled to load/offload Rice, Mogas, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, FOTCO, EETL and QICT respectively on today Friday, while another containers ship X-Press Anglesey due to arrive at port on Saturday.
APP/as/
