Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2024 | 01:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Five ships, MSC Positano, Apollon-D, Searay, Hafnia Lene and Apollo GR carrying Container, Palm oil, Gasoline and Coal,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile another ship ‘Diamond’ scheduled to load/offload Rice also arrived at outer anchorage on same day.

Eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC Positano’ left the on today morning, while four more ships, Apollon-D, Manticore, Ashiko Victoria and Borno are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 119,730 tonnes, comprising 75,945 tonnes imports cargo and 43,785 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,488 Containers (1,983 TEUs Imports& 2,505 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Eleven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Diamond and DS Sofie Bulker & another containers ship ‘MSC Silvia’ scheduled to load/offload Rice and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, MW-2 and QICT respectively on today Monday 9th December, while another containers ship ‘Maersk Seletar’ due to arrive at port on Tuesday.

