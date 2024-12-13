Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Open Menu

Five ships, Teno, GFS Ruby, Split, DM Corndor and Maran Gas Efessos carrying container, Soya Bean, Chemicals and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Port Gas Terminal respectively the other day

Meanwhile six more ships, River Side, EVA Pearl, Wisco Adventure, Sea Wolf, Hafnia Excellence and Spar Vega scheduled to load/offload Furnace oil, Palm oil, Mogas, Gas oil and Coal are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

Eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Teno, GFS Ruby and Milaha Qatar left the port on today morning, while three more ships, Acuity, DS Sofia Bulker and DM Condor are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 123,640 tonnes, comprising 110,244 tonnes imports cargo and 13,396 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,640 Containers (1,015 TEUs Imports &625 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Twelve ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Ken Colon, Kouras Queen and River Side & another ship ‘MSC Positano’ scheduled to load/offload Rice, Furnace oil and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, MW-2, FOTCO and QICT respectively on today Friday, while another containers ship ‘SSL Godavari’ due to arrive at port on Saturday.

