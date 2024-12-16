Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Five ships, X-press Kohima, Kouras Queen, Anikitos, Sea Wolf and Erin Manx scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Soya Bean Oil, Mogas and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Pakistan International Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile five more ships, Limco Logger, Sinar Malahayati, Arctic Tern, Sea Fortune and Al-Deebelscheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil, Chemicals and LNG are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

Nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, X-Press Kohima, Split, Sea Wolf, Ullswater and Apollo-GR are expected to sail on Monday.

Cargo volume of 74,657 tonnes, comprising 55,376 tonnes imports cargo and 19,281 tonnes export cargo carried in 350 Containers (299 TEUs Imports &51 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 24 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Limco Logger, Amis Queen, Sea Fortune, Hafnia Excellence and Al-Deebel & two more ships, Al-Diab-II and Cussler scheduled to load/offload Rice, Canola, Chemicals, Gas oil, LNG, LPG and Containers are expected to take berths at FAP, EVTL, FOTCO, EETL, SSGC and QICT respectively on today Monday, while three more ships, MSC Candice, MSC Positano and Maersk Hartford due to arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Oil Split Kohima Hartford Anchorage Gas Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first ..

World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first time at World of Coffee Duba ..

17 seconds ago
 We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take su ..

We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take suo motu actions: Justice Mansoo ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to e ..

UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to economic growth

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa beg ..

Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa begins tomorrow

21 minutes ago
 flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Duba ..

Flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Dubai International

30 minutes ago
 Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched

Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched

45 minutes ago
MoHRE launches competitively priced health insuran ..

MoHRE launches competitively priced health insurance package for private sector ..

45 minutes ago
 Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights ..

Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights Council of Pakistan

47 minutes ago
 IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to ..

IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers

60 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on N ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on National Day

1 hour ago
 ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agr ..

ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LN ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director G ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business