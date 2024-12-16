Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Five ships, X-press Kohima, Kouras Queen, Anikitos, Sea Wolf and Erin Manx scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Soya Bean Oil, Mogas and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Pakistan International Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile five more ships, Limco Logger, Sinar Malahayati, Arctic Tern, Sea Fortune and Al-Deebelscheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil, Chemicals and LNG are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

Nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, X-Press Kohima, Split, Sea Wolf, Ullswater and Apollo-GR are expected to sail on Monday.

Cargo volume of 74,657 tonnes, comprising 55,376 tonnes imports cargo and 19,281 tonnes export cargo carried in 350 Containers (299 TEUs Imports &51 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 24 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Limco Logger, Amis Queen, Sea Fortune, Hafnia Excellence and Al-Deebel & two more ships, Al-Diab-II and Cussler scheduled to load/offload Rice, Canola, Chemicals, Gas oil, LNG, LPG and Containers are expected to take berths at FAP, EVTL, FOTCO, EETL, SSGC and QICT respectively on today Monday, while three more ships, MSC Candice, MSC Positano and Maersk Hartford due to arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday.