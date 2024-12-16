Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Five ships, X-press Kohima, Kouras Queen, Anikitos, Sea Wolf and Erin Manx scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Soya Bean Oil, Mogas and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Pakistan International Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.
Meanwhile five more ships, Limco Logger, Sinar Malahayati, Arctic Tern, Sea Fortune and Al-Deebelscheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil, Chemicals and LNG are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.
Nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, X-Press Kohima, Split, Sea Wolf, Ullswater and Apollo-GR are expected to sail on Monday.
Cargo volume of 74,657 tonnes, comprising 55,376 tonnes imports cargo and 19,281 tonnes export cargo carried in 350 Containers (299 TEUs Imports &51 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 24 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Limco Logger, Amis Queen, Sea Fortune, Hafnia Excellence and Al-Deebel & two more ships, Al-Diab-II and Cussler scheduled to load/offload Rice, Canola, Chemicals, Gas oil, LNG, LPG and Containers are expected to take berths at FAP, EVTL, FOTCO, EETL, SSGC and QICT respectively on today Monday, while three more ships, MSC Candice, MSC Positano and Maersk Hartford due to arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday.
Recent Stories
World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first time at World of Coffee Duba ..
We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take suo motu actions: Justice Mansoo ..
UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to economic growth
Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa begins tomorrow
Flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Dubai International
Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched
MoHRE launches competitively priced health insurance package for private sector ..
Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights Council of Pakistan
IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on National Day
ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LN ..
Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA
More Stories From Business
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim16 seconds ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,867 points1 hour ago
-
Motorbikes, three-wheelers sale increases 25.87% during Jul-Nov3 hours ago
-
PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points3 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange opens week looking up4 hours ago
-
Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter6 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 20249 hours ago
-
Price of petrol kept unchanged, other petroleum products reduced17 hours ago
-
CM's China visit to fortify trade ties: LCCI20 hours ago
-
CPEC Phase 2.0: Pakistan-China partnership enters new era with high-level engagements in Beijing22 hours ago