Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where seven ships, Cussler, Limco Logger, Amis Queen, Sea Fortune, Hafnia Excellence, Al-Diab-II and Al-Deebel scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Canola, Gas oil, LPG and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile six more ships, Jaru Bhum, Maersk Hartford, Dolphin-19, Stnikolai, Hafnia Providence and Al-Areeshcarrying Container, Palm oil, Mogas and LNG are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Cussler, Anikitos, Al-Diab-II and Sea Fortune are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 178,395 tonnes, comprising 127,070 tonnes imports cargo and 51,325 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,960 Containers (1,475 TEUs Imports &1,485 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 25 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Saga, Maya Gas, Al-Areesh and Maersk Hartford &another ship ‘MSC Positano’carryingPalm oil, LPG, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, SSGC, PGPCL and QICT respectively on today, while two more ships, Lotus-A and Maersk Cape Town due to arrive at outer anchorage.

APP/MSQ