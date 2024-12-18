Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Shipping activity was reported at the port where four ships, Maersk Hartford. MSC Positano, Saga and Al-Areesh carrying Container, Palm oil, and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, and Port Gas Terminal respectively during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, three more ships, Blue Moon, Energy Centaur and Venus scheduled to load/offload Furnace oil, Gas oil and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage during the last 24 hours.

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Al-Diab-II and Al-Deebel left the port today morning, while four ships,Maersk Hartford, MSC Positano, Kouros Queen and Hafnia Excellence are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 220,628 tonnes, comprising 165,405 tonnes imports cargo and 55,223 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,546 Containers (3,561 TEUs Imports &1,985 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 26 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Atilla, Renad, Venus and Maya Gas &two more ships, Maersk Cape Town and Lotus-Ascheduled to load/offloadIron Ore, Gas oil, LPG and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, FOTCO, EVTL, SSGC and QICT respectively on today Wednesday, while two more ships, Tubul and One Recommendation are due to arrive at outer anchorage.

APP/MSQ

