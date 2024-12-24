Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Seven ships, MSC Nerissa-V, Wisco Adventure, Navigator Luna, Lusail, Yasa Emirhan and Darya Jaya, carrying Container, Palm oil, Chemicals, LNG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Port Gas Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal-4 and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively during last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Seven ships, MSC Nerissa-V, Wisco Adventure, Navigator Luna, Lusail, Yasa Emirhan and Darya Jaya, carrying Container, Palm oil, Chemicals, LNG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Port Gas Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal-4 and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile another containers ship‘MSC Candice’ also arrived at outer anchorage on today morning.

Eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC Nerissa-V’ left the port on today morning, while two more ships, African Bari Bird and Navigator Luna are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 142,129 tonnes, comprising 67,722 tonnes imports cargo and 74,407 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,560 Containers (20 TEUs Imports &1,540 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Ninteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC Candice’ & another Containers ship ‘Maersk Pittsburgh’ are expected to take berths at QICTrespectively on today Tuesday, Meanwhile two more container ships, Maersk Cabo Verde and GFS Genesis are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday.

