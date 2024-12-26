Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Five ships namely, Star Gazer, Hoegh Gandria, Energy Centaur, Eva Hansa and uinning scheduled to load/offload Rice, LNG, Gas oil, Palm oil and Coal, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Elengy Terminal, Oil Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Bulk Terminal during last 24 hours respectively.
Meanwhile three more ships, African Baribird, Meritime Kelly Anne and Nymph Thetis scheduled to load/offload Cement and Palm oil also arrived at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim during the same period.
A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, GSF Genesis, Maersk Cabo Verde and Kasia-I left the port on Monday morning and other ship Darya Jaya is expected to sail on today afternoon.
Acargo volume of 175,945 comprising 123,561 tonnes imports cargo and 52,384 tonnes export cargo was handled at the Port, including containerized cargo carried in 3,567 Containers (541 TEUs Imports and 3,026 TEUs export) during the last 24 hours.
Fifteen ships at outer anchorage of the port, out of them a container vessel GFS Ruby & three more container vessels, San Francisco, Kyoto Express and Xpress Altair are expected to take berths at Container Terminal 1 &2 on Thursday.
