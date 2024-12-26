Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Five ships namely, Star Gazer, Hoegh Gandria, Energy Centaur, Eva Hansa and uinning scheduled to load/offload Rice, LNG, Gas oil, Palm oil and Coal, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Elengy Terminal, Oil Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Bulk Terminal during last 24 hours respectively.

Meanwhile three more ships, African Baribird, Meritime Kelly Anne and Nymph Thetis scheduled to load/offload Cement and Palm oil also arrived at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim during the same period.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, GSF Genesis, Maersk Cabo Verde and Kasia-I left the port on Monday morning and other ship Darya Jaya is expected to sail on today afternoon.

Acargo volume of 175,945 comprising 123,561 tonnes imports cargo and 52,384 tonnes export cargo was handled at the Port, including containerized cargo carried in 3,567 Containers (541 TEUs Imports and 3,026 TEUs export) during the last 24 hours.

Fifteen ships at outer anchorage of the port, out of them a container vessel GFS Ruby & three more container vessels, San Francisco, Kyoto Express and Xpress Altair are expected to take berths at Container Terminal 1 &2 on Thursday.

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil San Francisco Kyoto Same Anchorage Gas Port Qasim

Recent Stories

South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in Boxing Day Test today

4 minutes ago
 Tarar emphasizes o increase people to people, cult ..

Tarar emphasizes o increase people to people, cultural ties between Pakistan, Tu ..

20 minutes ago

Bushra Bibi secures bail in cases related to PTI’s Nov 26 protests

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Guinness World Records teams up with Dubai Maratho ..

Guinness World Records teams up with Dubai Marathon

12 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish Foreign Minister discu ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish Foreign Minister discuss strategic relations, region ..

13 hours ago
 Senator Siddiqui optimistic about resolving politi ..

Senator Siddiqui optimistic about resolving political tensions through talks wit ..

13 hours ago
 NLC & DP World launch landmark shipping service fr ..

NLC & DP World launch landmark shipping service from Karachi to Chittagong

13 hours ago
 Israeli aggressions result in more fatalities, inj ..

Israeli aggressions result in more fatalities, injuries in Gaza Wednesday

13 hours ago
 At Christmas, Pope calls for ‘silence of arms’ ..

At Christmas, Pope calls for ‘silence of arms’, says Gaza situation ‘grave ..

13 hours ago
 Seminar held in connection with 17th death anniver ..

Seminar held in connection with 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business