Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Four ships, San Francisco Bridge, GFS Ruby. Kyoto Xpress and Xpress Jaya scheduled to load/offload Containers, berthed at Container Terminal on Thursday morning.
Meanwhile four more ships Arinaga, Alaa, Chemroad Sakura and Renad scheduled to load/offload Rice, LPG, Chemicals and Gas oil also arrived at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim during the same period respectively.
Twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships left the port on Friday morning and four more ships are expected to sail on today afternoon.
A cargo volume of 182,706 comprising 134,313 tonnes imports cargo and 48,393 tonnes export cargo was handled at the Port, including containerized cargo carried in 3,958 Containers (3,331 TEUs Imports and 1,627 TEUs export) during the last 24 hours.
Twenty Two ships at outer anchorage of the port, out of them four ships, Fline, Sinar Gallant, Ocean Spirit and Chemroad Sakura & another ship MSC Positano scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil, Gas oil Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at MW, LCT, FOTCO, EVTL and QICT on Friday.
Recent Stories
Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama
Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria
Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital
NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility
More Stories From Business
-
Short-term inflation up by 0.80%: PBS5 minutes ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.800 per tola5 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim5 minutes ago
-
SECP Ceases guarantees business of ‘Crescent Star Insurance Limited’1 hour ago
-
CCP authorizes KCA deutag acquisition by HP global holdings2 hours ago
-
Import of pulses grew 0.87% in five months3 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 20248 hours ago
-
Ahsan highlights challenge of retaining skilled professionals in public sector developments17 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 16.37 billion18 hours ago