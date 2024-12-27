Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Four ships, San Francisco Bridge, GFS Ruby. Kyoto Xpress and Xpress Jaya scheduled to load/offload Containers, berthed at Container Terminal on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile four more ships Arinaga, Alaa, Chemroad Sakura and Renad scheduled to load/offload Rice, LPG, Chemicals and Gas oil also arrived at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim during the same period respectively.

Twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships left the port on Friday morning and four more ships are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 182,706 comprising 134,313 tonnes imports cargo and 48,393 tonnes export cargo was handled at the Port, including containerized cargo carried in 3,958 Containers (3,331 TEUs Imports and 1,627 TEUs export) during the last 24 hours.

Twenty Two ships at outer anchorage of the port, out of them four ships, Fline, Sinar Gallant, Ocean Spirit and Chemroad Sakura & another ship MSC Positano scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil, Gas oil Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at MW, LCT, FOTCO, EVTL and QICT on Friday.

