Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2024 | 01:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Six ships, Cussler, African Bari Bird, Arotic Tern, Rui Ning-9, Simaisma and Jasco Changhou, scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement, Palm oil, Gas oil, LNG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal, Port Gas Terminal and Power Electric Port Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile, three more ships, Amabiko, Ivan-6 and Al-Khuwair also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

Eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Cussler, Arctic Tern and Mp Mr Tanker-1 are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 163,383 tonnes, comprising 148,593 tonnes imports cargo and 14,790 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,470 Containers (1,600 TEUs Imports &870 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Twenty One ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, ST.Nikolal, Aramon, DM Jade and Al-Khuwar are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO, EVTL and EETL respectively on Monday, Meanwhile three more container ships, Kotka, Maersk Chicago and Tsingtao Express are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday.

APP/as

