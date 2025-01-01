Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2025 | 07:14 PM

Five ships, Maersk Chicago, Kotka, ST. Nikolai, Ginga Ocelot and Aramon carrying Container, Palm oil, Chemicals and Mogas, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and FOTCO oil Terminal respectively on Tuesday

Meanwhile two more ships, Jaru Bhum and Kosai are also arrived at outer anchorage on same day.

Eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Kotka, Seamec Gallant and Al-Khuwair left the on today morning while three more ships, Maersk Chicago, F. Line and White Shark are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 143,704 tonnes, comprising 95,233 tonnes imports cargo and 48,471 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,566 Containers (2,348 TEUs Imports &2,218 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Nineteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Amabiko, Ivan-6 and IVS Crimson Creek & two more ships, CMA CGM Cendrillon and MSC Positano carrying Canola, LPG, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, SSGC, PIBT and QICT respectively on today Wednesday, Meanwhile two more container ships, SSL Brahmaputra and Vienna Express are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday.

APP/as/

