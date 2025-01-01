Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2025 | 07:14 PM
Five ships, Maersk Chicago, Kotka, ST. Nikolai, Ginga Ocelot and Aramon carrying Container, Palm oil, Chemicals and Mogas, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and FOTCO oil Terminal respectively on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Five ships, Maersk Chicago, Kotka, ST. Nikolai, Ginga Ocelot and Aramon carrying Container, Palm oil, Chemicals and Mogas, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and FOTCO oil Terminal respectively on Tuesday.
Meanwhile two more ships, Jaru Bhum and Kosai are also arrived at outer anchorage on same day.
Eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Kotka, Seamec Gallant and Al-Khuwair left the on today morning while three more ships, Maersk Chicago, F. Line and White Shark are expected to sail on today afternoon.
Cargo volume of 143,704 tonnes, comprising 95,233 tonnes imports cargo and 48,471 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,566 Containers (2,348 TEUs Imports &2,218 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Nineteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Amabiko, Ivan-6 and IVS Crimson Creek & two more ships, CMA CGM Cendrillon and MSC Positano carrying Canola, LPG, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, SSGC, PIBT and QICT respectively on today Wednesday, Meanwhile two more container ships, SSL Brahmaputra and Vienna Express are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday.
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Japanese Adult film actress Kae Asakura visits Lahore
Over 2.5 million riders used public transport on New Year’s Eve 2025
Lahore Zoo visitors shocked over increase in tickets’ prices
Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agreement at Kohat Grand Jirga
At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd in New Orleans
Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nuclear installations, facilities
Ukraine halts Russian gas transit
Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 others dismissed from service
Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if sit-in continues in Karachi
Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians in Gaza
MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide
More Stories From Business
-
Core inflation decelerates to 4.1 percent in December15 minutes ago
-
Saudi Stock Exchange ends trading higher25 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka's customs earns over 5 bln USD in 202445 minutes ago
-
Exports increase by 10.52% to $16.561 bln in first half of FY55 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to take steps for promotion of honey business1 hour ago
-
Need stressed to bring women in business sector3 hours ago
-
SECP notifies adoption of IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards3 hours ago
-
Gold rates increase by Rs.1,000 to Rs.273,600 per tola3 hours ago
-
PMEX advances concept of innovation, market productivity in commodity market: CEO PMEX4 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim19 seconds ago
-
Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products6 hours ago
-
7th agriculture census launched: Ahsan highlights data Importance in meeting food security challenge ..6 hours ago