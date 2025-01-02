Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Five ships, MSC Positano, CMA CGM Cendrillon, Amabiko, Ivan-6 and IVS Crimson Creek carrying Container, Canola, LPG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Wednesday, Meanwhile two more ships, SC Hong Kong and Khairpur carrying Chemicals and Mogas are also arrived at outer anchorage on Thursday.

Twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Rui Ning and Aramon left the on today morning while five more ships, CMA CGM Cendrillon, MSC Positano, Jaru Bhum, F.Line and Ginga Ocelot are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 163,520 tonnes, comprising 130,246 tonnes imports cargo and 33,274 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,127 Containers (3,618 TEUs Imports &1,509 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Seventeen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Renad, SC Hong Kong and Jaru Bhum & two more ships, Vienna Express and Medrose carrying Gas oil, Chemicals, Container and Coal are expected to take berths at FOTCO, EVTL, QICT and MW-3&4 respectively on today Thursday, Meanwhile two more container ships, SSL Brahmaputra and MSC Desiree are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Friday.

