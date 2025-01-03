Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Four ships, Vienna Express, Dolphin-19, Renad and Medrose carrying Container, Palm oil, Gas oil and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal and Marginal Wharf-4 Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile three more ships, SSL Brahmaputra, Haj Mohammad and Marangas Klymnos scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement and LNG are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

Nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Vienna Express, SSL Brahmaputra, Renad and Ginga Ocelot are expected to sail on Friday.

Cargo volume of 77,352 tonnes, comprising 54,576 tonnes imports cargo and 22,776 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,241 Containers (229 TEUs Imports &1,012 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Ninteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Arinaga, Khairpur, SC Hong Kong, Marangas Klymnos, MSC Desiree and SSL Brahamputra & another ship, Xpress Salween scheduled to load/offload Rice, Mogas, Chemicals, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, FOTCO, EVTL, PGPCL and QICT respectively on Friday, Meanwhile another containers ship ‘APL Qingdao’ is due to arrive at outer anchorage on Saturday.

APP/as/