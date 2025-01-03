Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Four ships, Vienna Express, Dolphin-19, Renad and Medrose carrying Container, Palm oil, Gas oil and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal and Marginal Wharf-4 Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile three more ships, SSL Brahmaputra, Haj Mohammad and Marangas Klymnos scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement and LNG are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

Nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Vienna Express, SSL Brahmaputra, Renad and Ginga Ocelot are expected to sail on Friday.

Cargo volume of 77,352 tonnes, comprising 54,576 tonnes imports cargo and 22,776 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,241 Containers (229 TEUs Imports &1,012 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Ninteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Arinaga, Khairpur, SC Hong Kong, Marangas Klymnos, MSC Desiree and SSL Brahamputra & another ship, Xpress Salween scheduled to load/offload Rice, Mogas, Chemicals, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, FOTCO, EVTL, PGPCL and QICT respectively on Friday, Meanwhile another containers ship ‘APL Qingdao’ is due to arrive at outer anchorage on Saturday.

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Vienna Qingdao Hong Kong Anchorage Khairpur Gas Port Qasim

Recent Stories

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu ..

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi

13 seconds ago
 South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today

2 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd ..

Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Afri ..

21 minutes ago
 Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with ..

Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points

50 minutes ago
 UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of G ..

UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Qatar strongly condemns shooting incident in Monte ..

Qatar strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing bilateral re ..

14 hours ago
 166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed ..

166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire

14 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals details of comprehensive guid ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business