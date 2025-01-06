Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2025 | 06:57 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity was report at the port where six ships, Apollon-D, MSC Positano, MSC Aquarius, Alaa, Amir Gas and Spar Vega carrying Container, LPG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively during last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where six ships, Apollon-D, MSC Positano, MSC Aquarius, Alaa, Amir Gas and Spar Vega carrying Container, LPG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile three more ships, Honest-1, Nord Valorous and Tivoli Park scheduled to load/offload Rice, Soya-Been oil and Chemicals are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of fourteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a gasoline carrier ‘Khairpur’ is left the port on today morning while eight more ships, Apollon-D, Sea Tiger-1, Amabiko, Alaa, Amir Gas, Al-Wajbah, Medrose and IVS Crimson Creek are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 123,018 tonnes, comprising 102,090 tonnes imports cargo and 20,928 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,868 Containers (1,060 TEUs Imports &808 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 20 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them seven ships,MSC Positano, MSC Aquarius, Honest-1, African Plover, Tonda, Hafnia Excellence and Tivoli Park scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Palm oil, Gas oil and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP, LCT, FOCTO and EVTL respectively on today Monday, 6th January, Meanwhile two more containers ships, MSC Luasanne-VI and Maersk Pittsburgh are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Oil Nord Pittsburgh Anchorage January Gas Engro Port Qasim

Recent Stories

50 per cent fee concession announced for students ..

50 per cent fee concession announced for students applying for result scrutiny

2 minutes ago
 NCM completes its first joint scientific expeditio ..

NCM completes its first joint scientific expedition to South Pole

15 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves organisational structure of ..

Sharjah Ruler approves organisational structure of Sharjah Fish Resources Author ..

15 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional G ..

15 minutes ago
 DEWA wins two accolades at 2024 International Inno ..

DEWA wins two accolades at 2024 International Innovation Awards

30 minutes ago
 Great Arab Minds Award showcases success stories, ..

Great Arab Minds Award showcases success stories, inspires Arab Youth: Professor ..

60 minutes ago
NOC issued for mega sewage, water treatment projec ..

NOC issued for mega sewage, water treatment project

3 minutes ago
 Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers sta ..

Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers start functioning

2 hours ago
 Stock markets diverge as traders eye Trump 2.0

Stock markets diverge as traders eye Trump 2.0

3 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar

3 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human ..

PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human traffickers

3 hours ago
 Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC

Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business