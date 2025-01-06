Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where six ships, Apollon-D, MSC Positano, MSC Aquarius, Alaa, Amir Gas and Spar Vega carrying Container, LPG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile three more ships, Honest-1, Nord Valorous and Tivoli Park scheduled to load/offload Rice, Soya-Been oil and Chemicals are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of fourteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a gasoline carrier ‘Khairpur’ is left the port on today morning while eight more ships, Apollon-D, Sea Tiger-1, Amabiko, Alaa, Amir Gas, Al-Wajbah, Medrose and IVS Crimson Creek are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 123,018 tonnes, comprising 102,090 tonnes imports cargo and 20,928 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,868 Containers (1,060 TEUs Imports &808 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 20 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them seven ships,MSC Positano, MSC Aquarius, Honest-1, African Plover, Tonda, Hafnia Excellence and Tivoli Park scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Palm oil, Gas oil and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP, LCT, FOCTO and EVTL respectively on today Monday, 6th January, Meanwhile two more containers ships, MSC Luasanne-VI and Maersk Pittsburgh are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday.