Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where five ships, MSC Positano, Honest-1, African Plover, Tonda and Hafnia Excellence scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Palm oil and Gas oil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO oil Terminal respectively on Monday. Meanwhile five more ships, Maersk Pittsburgh, Pacific Julia, Rich Rainbow, Hafnia Executive and Maya Gas carrying Container, Gas oil and LPG are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, MSC Positano, MSC Aquarius, Alaa and Amir Gas are left the port on today morning while another bulk cargo carrier ‘African Bari Bird’ is expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 107,603 tonnes, comprising 35,549 tonnes imports cargo and 72,054 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,121 Containers (844 TEUs Imports &3,277 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 20 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships,Bitumen Kosai, Tivoli Park and Maersk Pittsburgh & another ship ‘MSC Laussane-VI’ scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Chemicals and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, EVTL and QICT respectively on today Tuesday 7th January, Meanwhile three more container ships, APL Mexico City, Maersk Cairo and X-press Anglesey are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday.

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Cairo Bari Mexico City Pittsburgh Anchorage January Gas Attock Petroleum Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number P ..

Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..

35 minutes ago
 realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterpr ..

Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise

36 minutes ago
 European OECD countries lead nuclear power generat ..

European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation

1 hour ago
 Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite ..

Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat

2 hours ago
 Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night ..

Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season

2 hours ago
 Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiop ..

Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiopia

2 hours ago
Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling f ..

Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling from South African mountain

2 hours ago
 53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts ..

53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts Tibet

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival

12 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery readiness

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business