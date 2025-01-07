Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where five ships, MSC Positano, Honest-1, African Plover, Tonda and Hafnia Excellence scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Palm oil and Gas oil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO oil Terminal respectively on Monday. Meanwhile five more ships, Maersk Pittsburgh, Pacific Julia, Rich Rainbow, Hafnia Executive and Maya Gas carrying Container, Gas oil and LPG are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, MSC Positano, MSC Aquarius, Alaa and Amir Gas are left the port on today morning while another bulk cargo carrier ‘African Bari Bird’ is expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 107,603 tonnes, comprising 35,549 tonnes imports cargo and 72,054 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,121 Containers (844 TEUs Imports &3,277 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 20 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships,Bitumen Kosai, Tivoli Park and Maersk Pittsburgh & another ship ‘MSC Laussane-VI’ scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Chemicals and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, EVTL and QICT respectively on today Tuesday 7th January, Meanwhile three more container ships, APL Mexico City, Maersk Cairo and X-press Anglesey are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday.

APP/MSQ