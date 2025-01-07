Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 02:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where five ships, MSC Positano, Honest-1, African Plover, Tonda and Hafnia Excellence scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Palm oil and Gas oil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO oil Terminal respectively on Monday. Meanwhile five more ships, Maersk Pittsburgh, Pacific Julia, Rich Rainbow, Hafnia Executive and Maya Gas carrying Container, Gas oil and LPG are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.
A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, MSC Positano, MSC Aquarius, Alaa and Amir Gas are left the port on today morning while another bulk cargo carrier ‘African Bari Bird’ is expected to sail on today afternoon.
Cargo volume of 107,603 tonnes, comprising 35,549 tonnes imports cargo and 72,054 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,121 Containers (844 TEUs Imports &3,277 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 20 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships,Bitumen Kosai, Tivoli Park and Maersk Pittsburgh & another ship ‘MSC Laussane-VI’ scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Chemicals and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, EVTL and QICT respectively on today Tuesday 7th January, Meanwhile three more container ships, APL Mexico City, Maersk Cairo and X-press Anglesey are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday.
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..
Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise
European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation
Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat
Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season
Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiopia
Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling from South African mountain
53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts Tibet
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery readiness
More Stories From Business
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim5 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan’s Culture, a key tool for preserving national identity: Uzbek Minister25 minutes ago
-
CEO PMEX prioritizes for integrating local market with global competitive market35 minutes ago
-
Turkish stock exchange opens flat on Tuesday1 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 20255 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 20255 hours ago
-
European, US stock markets rise as Trump tariff plans in question14 hours ago
-
US stocks edge higher on rebound in chip stocks14 hours ago
-
SECP Introduces regulatory framework for investment plans15 hours ago
-
PC-1 of WASA development schemes near completion15 hours ago
-
AARI scientists researching on 600 new lines of chickpea, lentil: Dr Khalid Hussain17 hours ago