Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 02:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, Maersk Pittsburgh, MSC Laussane-VI, Bitumen Kosai and African Plover scheduled to load/offload Container, Bitumen and Rice, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal-1&2 and Grain Terminal respectively on Tuesday.
Meanwhile four more ships, APL Mexico City, GFS Ruby, Maersk Cairo and Al-Jassasiya carrying Container and LNG are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours (.)
A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Maersk Pittsburgh, MSC Laussane-VI, Tonda and Tivoli Park are left the port on today morning while another Gas oil carrier ‘Hafnia Excellence’ is expected to sail on today afternoon.
Cargo volume of 183,352 tonnes, comprising 135,169 tonnes imports cargo and 48,183 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,072 Containers (2,211 TEUs Imports &1,861 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 21 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them six ships,Maersk Cairo, APL Mexico City, Pacific Sky, Asia Unity, Al-Jassasiya and Beauty Jasmine scheduled to load/offload Container, Fuel oil, Palm oil, LNG and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, FOTCO, LCT, PGPCL and PIBT respectively on today Wednesday 8th January, Meanwhile three more container ships, X-Press Mekong, Hyundai Hong Kong and Torrente are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday.
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Interesting details about reward for Babar Azam for suing “CA” bat
UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 to begin in Dubai on February 1
Pakistan fined 25pc of match fee over slow overrate during second Test against S ..
Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception for Newly Elected Board of Direc ..
Extension period for October, November contributions ends: GPSSA
Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna
Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival
ADNOC L&S completes acquisition of 80% stake in Navig8 worth $1.04 billion
PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official visit
ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to finance transformational growth
Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international championships in January
Wildfire in Los Angeles forces 30,000 to evacuate
More Stories From Business
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim5 minutes ago
-
Slovenia's 2024 budget deficit lowest in 5 yrs2 hours ago
-
China to expand scope of consumer goods trade-in program2 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange flat at open2 hours ago
-
BRI, CPEC to witness new era of development in 2025: CIPCC Research Fellow2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES2 hours ago
-
China's lithium reserves jump to second in the world3 hours ago
-
China to expand scope of consumer goods trade-in program3 hours ago
-
Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1887 against USD Wednesday3 hours ago
-
Chinese shares open lower Wednesday3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 20256 hours ago