Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, Maersk Pittsburgh, MSC Laussane-VI, Bitumen Kosai and African Plover scheduled to load/offload Container, Bitumen and Rice, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal-1&2 and Grain Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, APL Mexico City, GFS Ruby, Maersk Cairo and Al-Jassasiya carrying Container and LNG are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours (.)

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Maersk Pittsburgh, MSC Laussane-VI, Tonda and Tivoli Park are left the port on today morning while another Gas oil carrier ‘Hafnia Excellence’ is expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 183,352 tonnes, comprising 135,169 tonnes imports cargo and 48,183 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,072 Containers (2,211 TEUs Imports &1,861 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 21 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them six ships,Maersk Cairo, APL Mexico City, Pacific Sky, Asia Unity, Al-Jassasiya and Beauty Jasmine scheduled to load/offload Container, Fuel oil, Palm oil, LNG and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, FOTCO, LCT, PGPCL and PIBT respectively on today Wednesday 8th January, Meanwhile three more container ships, X-Press Mekong, Hyundai Hong Kong and Torrente are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday.

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Cairo Hong Kong Mexico City Pittsburgh Anchorage January Gas Hyundai Asia Attock Petroleum Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Interesting details about reward for Babar Azam fo ..

Interesting details about reward for Babar Azam for suing “CA” bat

6 minutes ago
 UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 to begin in Dubai on Febru ..

UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 to begin in Dubai on February 1

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan fined 25pc of match fee over slow overrat ..

Pakistan fined 25pc of match fee over slow overrate during second Test against S ..

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception fo ..

Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception for Newly Elected Board of Direc ..

2 hours ago
 Extension period for October, November contributio ..

Extension period for October, November contributions ends: GPSSA

2 hours ago
 Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Bal ..

Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna

2 hours ago
Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Fest ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival

3 hours ago
 ADNOC L&S completes acquisition of 80% stake in Na ..

ADNOC L&S completes acquisition of 80% stake in Navig8 worth $1.04 billion

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official visit

3 hours ago
 ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to fina ..

ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to finance transformational growth

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international ..

Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international championships in January

4 hours ago
 Wildfire in Los Angeles forces 30,000 to evacuate

Wildfire in Los Angeles forces 30,000 to evacuate

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business