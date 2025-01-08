Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, Maersk Pittsburgh, MSC Laussane-VI, Bitumen Kosai and African Plover scheduled to load/offload Container, Bitumen and Rice, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal-1&2 and Grain Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, APL Mexico City, GFS Ruby, Maersk Cairo and Al-Jassasiya carrying Container and LNG are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours (.)

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Maersk Pittsburgh, MSC Laussane-VI, Tonda and Tivoli Park are left the port on today morning while another Gas oil carrier ‘Hafnia Excellence’ is expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 183,352 tonnes, comprising 135,169 tonnes imports cargo and 48,183 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,072 Containers (2,211 TEUs Imports &1,861 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 21 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them six ships,Maersk Cairo, APL Mexico City, Pacific Sky, Asia Unity, Al-Jassasiya and Beauty Jasmine scheduled to load/offload Container, Fuel oil, Palm oil, LNG and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, FOTCO, LCT, PGPCL and PIBT respectively on today Wednesday 8th January, Meanwhile three more container ships, X-Press Mekong, Hyundai Hong Kong and Torrente are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday.

APP/MSQ