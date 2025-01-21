Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 06:23 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, MTM Amazon, Venus, River Side and Annegrit carrying Palm oil, LPG, Fuel oil and Coal, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal-1, Engro Vopak Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, MTM Amazon, Venus, River Side and Annegrit carrying Palm oil, LPG, Fuel oil and Coal, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal-1, Engro Vopak Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile three more Container ships, GFS Ruby, Maersk Kensington and MSC Positano are also arrived at outer anchorage today January.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC Maeva’ left the port on today early morning, while four more ships, MTM Amazon, Ardmore Cheyenne, Karrar and Venus are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 151,712 tonnes, comprising 80,409 tonnes imports cargo and 71,303 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,435 Containers (596 TEUs Imports & 3,839 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 28 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Maersk Kensington, MSC Positano, Au Taurus, Nord Valorous and Ivan-6 & another ship ‘Fuwarit’ carrying Container, Palm oil, Soya Bean Oil, LPG and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, LCT, EVTL and PGPCL respectively on today Tuesday,while two more container ships, Maersk Cabo Verde and One Reliability are due arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday.

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

PBIT engages with Jeanologia to advance sustainabl ..

PBIT engages with Jeanologia to advance sustainable solutions for Pakistan’s S ..

13 seconds ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025:  India attempts to sti ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025:  India attempts to stir another controversy over log ..

6 minutes ago
 Moldova residents caught in the middle of gas figh ..

Moldova residents caught in the middle of gas fight

8 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Chairman of Oman's State Counci ..

Saqr Ghobash meets Chairman of Oman's State Council

25 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to be world’s first fully AI-native go ..

Abu Dhabi to be world’s first fully AI-native government across all digital se ..

40 minutes ago
 UAE supports bakery operation in Gaza

UAE supports bakery operation in Gaza

41 minutes ago
WEF echoes Aurangzeb’s call for global stakehold ..

WEF echoes Aurangzeb’s call for global stakeholders to invest in priority sect ..

10 minutes ago
 ACRES 2025 kicks off tomorrow

ACRES 2025 kicks off tomorrow

56 minutes ago
 Syrians return to homes devastated by war

Syrians return to homes devastated by war

10 minutes ago
 University of Engineering and Technology (UET) mov ..

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) moving towards ERP, Student Lifec ..

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Maritime Authority advances development of m ..

Dubai Maritime Authority advances development of marine tourism in Hatta

1 hour ago
 Sharjah's 'Historical Dictionary of Arabic Languag ..

Sharjah's 'Historical Dictionary of Arabic Language' unprecedented achievement: ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business