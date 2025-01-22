Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 02:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where six ships, Maersk Kensington, MSC Positano, Au Taurus, Bullitt, Nord Valorous and Fuwarit carrying Container, Palm oil, Soya Bean Oil, Chick Peas and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal-1, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Grain Terminal and Port Gas Power Terminal respectively during last 24 hours, Meanwhile three more Container ships, Maersk Cabo Verde, Epic Burano and Al-Areesh are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.
A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a edible oil carrier ‘MTM Amazon’ left the port on today early morning, while five more ships, MSC Positano, Maersk Kensington, Maersk Cabo Verde, Nord Valorous and Annegrit are expected to sail on today afternoon.
Cargo volume of 229,475 tonnes, comprising 157,582 tonnes imports cargo and 71,893 tonnes export cargo carried in 6,460 Containers (3,670 TEUs Imports & 2,790 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 27 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Eva Manila, Ivan-6, Al-Areesh, CMA CGM Manta Ray and Maersk Cabo Verde & another ship ‘One Reliability’ carrying Palm oil, LPG, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, EETL, EVTL and QICT respectively on today Wednesday,while another containers ship ‘Wan Hai-501’ due arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday.
APP/MSQ
