Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 08:49 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Five ships, Maersk Cabo Verde, CMA CGM Manta Ray, One Reliability, Eva Manila and Al-Areesh carrying Container, Palm oil and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Five ships, Maersk Cabo Verde, CMA CGM Manta Ray, One Reliability, Eva Manila and Al-Areesh carrying Container, Palm oil and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Iskenderunm, Start, KK Marlin and Darya Rapti are also arrived at outer anchorage on same day.

Twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, CMA CGM Manta Ray, Maersk Cabo Verde, One Reliability and Venus left the port on today early morning, while two more ships, Chan Hang Hui Hai and Fuwarit are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 190,648 tonnes, comprising 128,454 tonnes imports cargo and 62,194 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,531 Containers (762 TEUs Imports & 2,769 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Twenty Seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Ivan-6, Al-Kyoni SB and GFS Ruby & another ship ‘Wan Hai-501’ carrying LPG, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at EVTL, PIBT and QICT respectively on today Thursday.

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services unveils 13 pioneering pro ..

Emirates Health Services unveils 13 pioneering projects at 2025 Arab Health

19 minutes ago
 Alef Group surpasses AED2.4 billion in sales durin ..

Alef Group surpasses AED2.4 billion in sales during 2024

19 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Secretary-General of Arab Int ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Secretary-General of Arab Interior Ministers Council

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan for enhancing trade, energy, ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan for enhancing trade, energy, cultural ties

7 minutes ago
 Hoax dacoity call leads to swift action by ICT Pol ..

Hoax dacoity call leads to swift action by ICT Police

8 minutes ago
 Kohyar Domki praises completion of tendering proce ..

Kohyar Domki praises completion of tendering process for 763 development schemes

8 minutes ago
Global Sultan bin Sulayem highlights vision for de ..

Global Sultan bin Sulayem highlights vision for developing resilient, sustainabl ..

34 minutes ago
 Sharjah Literature Festival concludes inaugural ed ..

Sharjah Literature Festival concludes inaugural edition

34 minutes ago
 PPP always struggle for labourers, workers: Bilawa ..

PPP always struggle for labourers, workers: Bilawal

8 minutes ago
 Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off January 29 ..

Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off January 29 with 160 exhibitors

49 minutes ago
 China congratulates New Gwadar International Airpo ..

China congratulates New Gwadar International Airport on official operation

8 minutes ago
 Conservation efforts underway at Shalimar Gardens ..

Conservation efforts underway at Shalimar Gardens by WCLA

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business