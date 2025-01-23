Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Five ships, Maersk Cabo Verde, CMA CGM Manta Ray, One Reliability, Eva Manila and Al-Areesh carrying Container, Palm oil and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Five ships, Maersk Cabo Verde, CMA CGM Manta Ray, One Reliability, Eva Manila and Al-Areesh carrying Container, Palm oil and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Iskenderunm, Start, KK Marlin and Darya Rapti are also arrived at outer anchorage on same day.

Twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, CMA CGM Manta Ray, Maersk Cabo Verde, One Reliability and Venus left the port on today early morning, while two more ships, Chan Hang Hui Hai and Fuwarit are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 190,648 tonnes, comprising 128,454 tonnes imports cargo and 62,194 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,531 Containers (762 TEUs Imports & 2,769 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Twenty Seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Ivan-6, Al-Kyoni SB and GFS Ruby & another ship ‘Wan Hai-501’ carrying LPG, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at EVTL, PIBT and QICT respectively on today Thursday.

APP/as/