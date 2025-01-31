Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

January 31, 2025

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Five ships, Jaru Bhum, Tolten, Rhine, Meissa and Isabella Kosan carrying Container, Palm oil and Chemicals berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Five ships, Jaru Bhum, Tolten, Rhine, Meissa and Isabella Kosan carrying Container, Palm oil and Chemicals berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile another containers ship ‘Mol Presence’ also arrived at outer anchorage on today morning.

Eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Jaru Bhum and Milaha Ras Laffan left the port on today morning, while six more ships, KK Marlin, Rhine, Split, Isabella Kosan, Tolten and Mol Presence are expected to sail on Friday.

Cargo volume of 123,747 tonnes, comprising 92,972 tonnes imports cargo and 30,775 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,647 Containers (2,158 TEUs Imports & 1,417 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Ninteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Inlaco Express, Ayat, MP MR Tanker-1 and Mol Presence & two more ships, MSC Positano and EVA Pearl scheduled to load/offload Iron Ore, Palm Kernel, Gasoline, Container and Chemicals are expected to take berths at MW-1&2, FOTCO, QICT and EVTL are respectively on Friday , while another containers ship ‘X-Press Salween’ are due arrive at outer anchorage on Saturday February.

